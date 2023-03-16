Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 108.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

