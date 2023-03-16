Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned about 0.22% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $44.22 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

