Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 74,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $31.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

