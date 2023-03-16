Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Centerspace worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Centerspace by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Centerspace Stock Down 1.4 %

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Shares of CSR stock opened at $57.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $104.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -214.70%.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerspace operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.