Penn Capital Management Company LLC Acquires 11,037 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, CEO James A. Burke bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 393,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,733,185. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $24.41 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

