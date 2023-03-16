Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $284.20 million, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 593.79%.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.