Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.