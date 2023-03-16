Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,459,689 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,915,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $386,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 47,979 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $56.92 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73.

