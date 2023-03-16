Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $201,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,433,000 after buying an additional 119,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 154,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 52,015 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

