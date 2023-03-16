Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $172,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $18.31 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

