Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.