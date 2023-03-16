Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Acquires 39 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.1% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 606,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,195,000 after acquiring an additional 124,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $333.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.