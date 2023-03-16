1,323 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,323 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 219.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,774 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 540,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,509,000 after acquiring an additional 370,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 619,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,089 shares of company stock worth $27,379,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW stock opened at $183.80 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,506.48, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $162.20.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.