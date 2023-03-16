H E. Timanus, Jr. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Stock

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

