Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $78.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.