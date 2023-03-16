Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 467,815 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.95% of Assurant worth $379,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Assurant by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $111.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.77 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

