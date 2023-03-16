Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 662,851 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.41% of Omnicom Group worth $309,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $85.67 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

