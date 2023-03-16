Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 831,223 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,720,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $314,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

