EP Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEM opened at $37.27 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

