EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.10.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

