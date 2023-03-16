EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,394 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 139.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.85 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

