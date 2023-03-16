EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

