Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,728 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.96 and a 200-day moving average of $169.57. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $293.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

