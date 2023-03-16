Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $28.60 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $28,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $205.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.