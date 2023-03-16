American Trust Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

American Trust decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $75.40 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $74.52 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

