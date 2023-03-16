Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 9,970 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 369,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $29,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in DexCom in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 18,144 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,089 shares in the company, valued at $32,252,151.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,373 shares of company stock valued at $18,715,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

