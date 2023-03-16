American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,675 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $194.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

