Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.77 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of DexCom worth $29,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 60.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,373 shares of company stock valued at $18,715,471 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

