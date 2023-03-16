Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes $557,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 58.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $54.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,982,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

