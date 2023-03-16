Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $151.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.38.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $124.33 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

