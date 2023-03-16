Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $115.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.10 and a 200-day moving average of $121.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

