Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MRK opened at $107.63 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $273.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

