Insider Buying: Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Major Shareholder Purchases 65,701 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.94.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. Raymond James cut Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.
