Insider Buying: Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) CEO Purchases 6,018 Shares of Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TGI opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $704.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Triumph Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.