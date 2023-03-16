Insider Buying: Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Insider Purchases 33,077 Shares of Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$66,617.08 ($44,411.39).
Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 3rd, Michaela Meehan purchased 24,776 shares of Winton Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$48,560.96 ($32,373.97).
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Michaela Meehan purchased 10,000 shares of Winton Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).
Winton Land Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Winton Land Announces Dividend
Winton Land Company Profile
Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.
Featured Articles
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Winton Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winton Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.