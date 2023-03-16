Insider Buying: Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN) Insider Purchases 33,077 Shares of Stock

Winton Land Limited (ASX:WTN – Get Rating) insider Michaela Meehan purchased 33,077 shares of Winton Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of A$66,617.08 ($44,411.39).

Michaela Meehan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Michaela Meehan purchased 24,776 shares of Winton Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.96 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of A$48,560.96 ($32,373.97).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Michaela Meehan purchased 10,000 shares of Winton Land stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of A$20,000.00 ($13,333.33).

Winton Land Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Winton Land Announces Dividend

Winton Land Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Winton Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Winton Land Limited operates as a residential land developer that specializes in developing integrated and fully master planned neighbourhoods in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through Residential Development, Retirement Villages, and Commercial Portfolio segments. As of July 6, 2022, the company had a portfolio of 28 projects with a combined total of 7,300 residential lots, dwellings, apartment units, retirement village units, and commercial lots.

