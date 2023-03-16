Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 10,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CommScope Stock Performance
Shares of COMM opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
