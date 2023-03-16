Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 10,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 204,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 83,664 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Rayliant Investment Research purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading

