Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Megan Clarken Sells 2,294 Shares

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,790,164.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61.

Criteo Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $28.08. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 59.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

