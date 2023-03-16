Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $74,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,353.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
AGTI stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.40. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.
Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.
Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
