Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $74,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,353.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AGTI stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.40. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,660,000 after purchasing an additional 418,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,828,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 108,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,107,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 92,306 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

