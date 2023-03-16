Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Takes $246,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,855,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.9% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,306,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 179,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,259,000 after buying an additional 1,055,920 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.67 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.