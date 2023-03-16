JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 242,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

