Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $32,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.05.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
See Also
