Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91, a PEG ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.49. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

