Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 609,346 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,152,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.70% of Comerica worth $437,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $23,743,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 1,977.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 307,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 292,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after buying an additional 284,884 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comerica Trading Up 3.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.15.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $44.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $97.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.11%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

