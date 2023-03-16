Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Sempra Energy worth $440,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $956,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 693.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.18%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

