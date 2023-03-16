Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $278,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

