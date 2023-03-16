Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter valued at $6,011,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 147.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 56,209 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO opened at $45.27 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $68.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

