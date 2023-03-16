Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 30,031 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,901,276 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.21% of HP worth $296,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

