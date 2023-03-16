Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,939,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $298,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,769,000 after buying an additional 25,551 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.