Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $303,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,590.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,562.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,539.85. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

