Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 981 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,937,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,665,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $111.28 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

